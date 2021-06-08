PDP Chieftain urges politicians to shun inflammatory utterances

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, June 8, 2021 A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Lawrence Eze, has urged politicians to shun inflammatory and unguarded utterances that could further heat up the polity.

Eze, who was an aspirant for Enugu West Senatorial Election in 2019, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

He said that harsh and inconsiderate utterances and rhetoric was already sending negative signal about the country to the international community, including foreigners that work or own businesses in Nigeria.

“There is a need for Nigerians especially politicians to tone down their rhetoric and stop inflammatory statements capable of setting the nation aflame, even when there is no form of war in the first place.

“The current relative peace the country has and we are enjoying is to the benefit of all.

“Hatred, segregation and hate speech only tear us apart and draw us against each other and dent our international image as well,’’ he said.

The chieftain also warned politicians not to overstep their powers and getting involved on issues not related to their duties.

“Today, our politicians get involved in a lot of affairs, which is not governance and do not have a bearing on their offices.

“Most politicians want to hold sway on everything happening around them, even when they are not directly involved.

“Today, politicians want to impose and influence who becomes the chief judge, archbishop, bishop, chief imam, community/market leader, youth leader of a community or association.

“Most of these negative impositions, tells on the kind of leadership we get at these levels; which is further denying Nigerians the opportunity to get competent minds based on merit,’’ Eze said.