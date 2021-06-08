Lagos, Nigeria. Friday, June 4, 2021: As Nigeria marks 22 years of unbroken civilian rule, leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank, is celebrating the occasion with its customers by rewarding them with cash gifts, airtime, and other mouth-watering prizes through its *945# Democracy Campaign.

For the next 8 days, Wema Bank customers and others interested in joining the happy *945# family will win cash prize, airtime and branded gift items.

The *945# Democracy Campaign does not exclude members of the bank’s online community, as they would also be able to win exciting giveaways on all Wema social media pages by simply turning on their notification to get daily updates.

Two new customers who just came on the *945# platform within these 8 days and are transacting will win a cash prize of ₦50,000 each. Performing different transactions on *945# will earn customers airtime and other gift items. Also, 100 hundreds of customers who carry out different transactions on *945# within the promo duration will win

Commenting on the campaign, Head, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, said it was to celebrate with customers ahead of the official June I2 Democracy Day.

She explained that customers would win fantastic prizes on each day of the campaign from activities including opening account, reactivating account and transactions on *945# will be rewarded.

Falola added that as Wema Bank continues its 76th anniversary, it will unveil more customer loyalty reward programmes for its esteemed customers.