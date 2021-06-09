NNPC seeks $2.5bn loan to fund acquisition in Dangote refinery

The National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reportedly approached the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for financial support to acquire a stake in Dangote Refinery.

NNPC is soliciting for $2.5 billion to finance its stake acquisition in Africa’s largest refinery and the world’s largest single-track refinery which is scheduled to commence operation next year.

The corporation had revealed that it was interested in acquiring 20 percent minority stake in the Dangote Refinery, a decision that is part of a larger move to become stakeholder in six other privately-owned refineries.

Negotiation talk with Dangote refinery reportedly compelled the NNPC to enter into a loan discussion with Afreximbank, according to Daily Independent, but it is not clear if NNPC will take same route for other stake acquisition.

