The local equities market sustained its bullish momentum as the All-share Index rose by 0.10% to close at 39,210.10 points at the end of trading session.

Hence, the year-to-date loss of the NSE ASI fell to -2.63%. The Exchange recorded more gainers (19) than losers (15) given the positive sentiment.

Notably, share prices of Tickers such as UNILEVER, PZ, FIDELITYBK, MAYBAKER and ZENITHBANK increased by 4.96%, 7.14%, 0.88%, 5% and 0.65% amid investors’ demand.

Of the five indices tracked, two closed in positive territory while others moved in mixed directions; the NSE Banking and the NSE Consumer Goods indices rose by 0.52% and 0.44% respectively.

On the other hand, the NSE Insurance and the NSE Industrial indices fell by 1.04% and 0.01% respectively, while the NSE Oil/Gas index closed flat.

Meanwhile, trading activity was weak as total volume and value of stock traded fell by 12.76% and 43.52% to 0.15 billion units and N2.2 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR declined for most tenor buckets amid financial liquidity ease; albeit, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moved in mixed directions for most maturities tracked; albeit, the value of FGN

Eurobond fell for all maturities tracked.