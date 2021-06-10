Nigeria to establish micro gas distribution centres across 774 LGAs

Abuja, June 10, 2021 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has set up a programme to establish micro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) distribution centres across the 774 local government areas in the country.

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, made the disclosure while speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

Auwalu said the move was part of the Federal Government’s plan to deepen gas penetration in the country in line with the declaration of Year 2021 to 2030 as the “Decade of Gas Development.”

He said: “We have levers that will enhance the consumption, the utilisation and commercialisation of our gas.

“The levers include the growth of the reserves, infrastructure, extinguishing of the flare as well as development of gas.

”We have capabilities to have mini LNG where it can be transported to any length. With that strategy, energy security for this country is being achieved through the virtual pipelines.

“The trucks that deliver them is the same LNG truck that will deliver and regasify.

“DPR has developed a project we call Project 774. The aim of this project is to ensure that each and every 774 local government do have a gas regasify and distribution centre with a micro distribution centre.”

According to him, the project will create employment opportunities for Nigerians as well as generate revenue for government.

Auwalu assured Nigerians that the DPR had stepped up monitoring of operators in the oil and gas industry to ensure compliance with the Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operators.

He also said the agency had received bids from about 200 companies for the commercialisation of Nigeria’s 45 gas flaring points.

“The Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme apart from reducing gas flaring would also generate revenue for government.

“We have received a bid from 200 companies. We evaluated these bids and we are yet to announce the winners.

”It is the first of its kind in the whole world because we are the first country that will take our flare gas points and turn it into commercial value.

“Despite the initial skepticism, we have about bidders for each of our 45 gas flaring points.

“The World Bank and other development partners are happy with Nigeria for the initiative and we will soon conclude and announce the winners because it is hugely successful,” Auwalu said