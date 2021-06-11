Armed Bandits Loot 10 Shops, Rustle 250 Cattle in Warari, Niger State

A ‘bloody’ daylight operation by armed bandits at Warari community in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State, on Thursday, forced hundreds of villagers to flee their homes.

The criminals rode on over 50 motorcycles, carrying 3 persons each, eyewitnesses say

Those who fled the attack, it was gathered, relocated to Rijau town.

10 provision shops were ‘recklessly’ looted at the Rijau community by the criminals, who wielded sophisticated guns and other dangerous ammunition.

Yesterday’s attack was the sixth time, the bandits will raid the village, within three months, a resident, who simply gave his name as Musa, said.

Done with their ‘brutal’ mission at Warari, the bandits moved on to Argida, Gero and Magaman Daji villages, where PRNigeria was told, they rustled over 250 cows.

PRNigeria also learnt, from credible sources, that Warari villagers deserted their homes, about an hour before the bandits stormed their community.

“We learnt about their impending attack from villagers of other communities they raided before coming to Warari. So, we all fled to escape the bandits’ savage wrath,” said one of the persons whose shop was looted.

According to the ‘traumatized’ provision seller who craved anonymity, the criminal elements entirely looted the provisions stocked in his shop and that of nine other villagers at their community.

He called on the state government to come to their aid over the financial loss they have incurred, urging the security agencies to be proactive in tackling banditry in the zone.

Attempt to reach Wasiu Abiodun, the Police spokesperson in Niger State, was not successful as calls to his mobile were not going.