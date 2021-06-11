[Lagos, June 10, 2021 – The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has pledged more support and collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the umbrella body of all bank workers in the country. Akinwuntan who was speaking during a courtesy visit by the President and Council members of the Institute to Ecobank Nigeria’s head office in Victoria Island, restated that Ecobank will continue to contribute to the efforts of the Institute to become top class and remain relevant globally. According to him, “For us at Ecobank, we are extremely proud of CIBN’s efforts at ensuring public discourse on the future of the Nigerian economy; this is not in isolation of relevant issues within the banking and finance industry such as ethics, professionalism, accountability, transparency, good corporate governance and harnessing the opportunities technology has provided in the new world order. Be assured of our maximum support and collaboration at all times”.



The Managing Director also identified with the efforts of CIBN to raise the bar of competency and capacity building in the industry, stressing that with sound professional conduct, every banker would be held in high esteem. He said Ecobank is working assiduously to ensure majority of Ecobank Nigeria staff become members of the Institute, adding that the bank will also provide more mentees and mentors in its mentorship programme. “We are working on a medium to long term programme to ensure all Ecobank Nigeria staff become chartered members of the Institute. At Ecobank, we take human capacity development very seriously. Some of our staff that wrote the last examinations are now chartered members of the Institute”. He stated.



Earlier in his address, the President/Chairman, CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi commended Ecobank’s consistent support for the Institute to ensure the realization of the Institute’s mandate of determining the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the banking profession.



In particular, he conveyed the gratitude of the institute to the bank for the various local and international recognitions and awards garnered over the years. He observed that Mr. Akinwuntan has made immense contributions to the growth of the Institute.



He disclosed that the visit was to share with Ecobank Nigeria’s management, the Institute’s strategic initiatives with the acronym A-TEAM; explaining it as “A- Accelerated Development, T- Technology and Digital Enhancement, E- Engagement for Growth, A- Accountability and Transparent Leadership and M- Membership Drive for Value.”



He solicited Ecobank’s support and collaboration in its proposed amendment of the CIBN Act No. 5 of 2007; compliance of the Bank’s staff for mandatory registration with the Institute, urging the Management of the bank to ensure staff enroll and become Chartered Bankers and also participate in its Internship Scheme by accepting students of linkage institutions who are members of CIBN as interns.

“We also solicit Ecobank to enlist in our Endowment/Prize Awards in any subject of interest in its name or personal capacity; donate towards the renovation of Abuja Bankers’ House; support the establishment of banking museum by donating artefacts and other relevant materials; participate actively in training programmes of the Institute, regular impact assessments and satisfaction surveys for the institute’s respective initiatives, which are targeted at improving quality service delivery and to identify gaps where necessary.”





…………………………………END





Related