Friday, June 11, 2021
    FCT Police Recover ‘Huge’ Ransom after Raiding Kidnappers’ Camps

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested about a dozen criminals suspected to be armed kidnappers.

    Naija247news gathered that the suspected kidnappers are behind the recent abduction incidents at Kwali, and Bwari area council axis, together with Tungan Maje community in Abuja.

    They were nabbed during a ‘guerrilla’ undercover operation conducted at the criminals’ hideouts by the Police crack team, within the past three days.

    A security officer, who participated in one of the raids told Newsmen that a huge sum of money allegedly paid as ransoms were also recovered at the forests and caves’ hideouts of the criminals, in Bwari and Kwali axis.

