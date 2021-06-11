By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna June 10, 2021 The Maize Associations of Nigeria (MAAN) has said that it trained no fewer than 60 select farmers from across the nation’s six geopolitical zones, on agronomic practices and extension service adoption.

Mr Bello Abubakar, MAAN’s National President, stated this at the one-day training programme in Kaduna, co-sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“This training programme is necessitated by the strategic importance of maize production to the global economy.

“It is an anchor borrower scheme for the 2021 wet season aimed at training farmers on agronomic practices in maize production.

“ We expect that those trained here will extend the knowledge gained to other farmers in their zones, ” he said.

He said that maize farmers would experience improved harvest if they applied knowledge gained from the training in their production.

Also speaking, Muhammed Aminu, Development Finance Officer, CBN, Kaduna Branch, said that MAAN was chosen for the programme because of its outstanding production record.

Aminu urged the participants to take the training seriously in the interest of improved production, profitability, as well as stepping down the training to other farmers in their zones, for the achievement of the programme’s goals.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Dr Dalhat Muhammed, the Chairman, MAAN, Nasarawa State chapter, described the training as enriching.

“This training is enriching, timely and strategic, it is coming at the right season, it will update our skills on the technicalities of modern maize farming,” he said.

