Friday, June 11, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Nigerian Military Nabs Top ISWAP Informant who spies on Troops Movements for Terrorists

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Nigerian troops have captured a notorious ISWAP Informant who leaked information on the movement of security personnel and commuters to terrorists.

    An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the suspect, known as Goni Fandam, had been in the radar of security services since last year before he was eventually nabbed while spying on the location of troops in Borno.

    The source said: “After intercepting his several communication with Senior ISWAP Commanders, the troops traced him to a hideout in Mainok axis.

    “He was part of dozens of informants on monthly remuneration of N250,000 just for providing the terrorist group with information on military posts and movements.

    “In addition, he provided terrorists with information on travellers between Jakana and Auno as well as between Maiduguri and Damaturu

    PRNigeria learnt that the troops were led by one Major DY Chiwar in the arrest of the Informant.

    Previous article*CBN debunks report on planned nationalisation of Unity Bank*
    Next articleCocoa Prices Spikes in Nigeria’s Oyo State amidst Fall in Ekiti
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com