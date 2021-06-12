APC ‘ll leverage on success of membership registration in Oyo- Committee

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, June 10, 2021 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State will leverage on the success achieved in the just concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the committee Chairman, Hon.

Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan, the Chairman, Media Committee of the party, and Olawale Shadare, Secretary of the party, said in a statement.

Olaosebikan and Shadare in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, said APC was committed to building a progressive party that would be a pride for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Naija247news recalls that stakeholders within the party had hailed the party’s success recorded from the just concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

They said that the grand success recorded in the registration exercise had opened doors for effective reengineering, strengthening and repositioning of APC in the state.

Olaosebikan and Shadare said that the party had become more united, cohesive and effective to giving people of the state the best in party politics and in taking over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

They commended the Chief Akin Oke-led State Caretaker Committee of the party, attributing the success of the registration exercise to the profound and efficient leadership of Oke’s team.

“It was no secret that many people within and outside the state were skeptical about the possibility of achieving the desired goals from the membership registration and revalidation exercise in Oyo.

“This was owing to the fact that we do not have an APC governor.

“The fear was not unfounded because the role expected of a governor in prosecuting such a project cannot be overemphasised,” the party leaders said.

They said the leadership of Chief Akin Oke rose up to the challenge, and the whole exercise was hitch-free and fruitful in the end.

“We assure stakeholders that necessary machinery has since been put in place to turn the gains of the exercise into a springboard for electoral victory in all the future elections,” Olaosebikan and Shadare said.

The committee said that the overwhelming support and enthusiasm of the people as demonstrated toward the party, indicated that APC remained the party to beat.

In the meantime, the leadership of Oyo APC had cautioned the public against what it described as some concocted figures and data being circulated in the state.

The party said it emanated from doubtful and unverified sources, saying that APC, as a party has yet to release any official figure.

“We are yet to release any figure as representing the number of old and new members who participated in the last registration and revalidation exercise.

“It is only the national secretariat of the APC that could release any data or figure relating to the exercise in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“All we have to say now is that we are satisfied with the outcome of the exercise, and we are optimistic that the results obtained would be enough to return our party to power in 2023.

“And, also enable our dear state to return to its rightful place among the comity of progressives in the country,” they said