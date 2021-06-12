Aspirant lauds PDP leadership over dissolution of Plateau working committee

By Peter Amine

Jos, June 11, 2021 Mr Bitrus Kaze, State Chairmanship aspirant of Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the party’s leadership decision to dissolve the State’s Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

Naija247news recalls that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday dissolved the SWC and constituted a Caretaker Committee chaired by Sen. Tunde Ogbeha to oversee the affairs of the party in the state.

A statement signed by the PDP’s National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, said that the caretaker committee would be in charge for a period of 90 days with effect from June 10, 2021.

Kaze in an interview with NAN described the National Working Committee as a listening body.

He recalled that no fewer than 40 aspirants of the party had to boycott the state congress held August 29, 2020 in protest against holding the process.

The chairmanship aspirant stated that they (aspirants) immediately called on the NWC to cancel the exercise.

He added that the dissolution and constitution of a caretaker committee to conduct fresh state congress was a good development for Plateau chapter of PDP.

Sir John Akans, Publicity Secretary of the dissolved SWC,also commended the NWC for the decision.

Akans outlined among other issues that, “That is the agreement reached by Sen. Bukola Sarki Committee which we were part of to repeat our election and all agreed for the good of the party.

“We accept the decision to avoid litigation and setback particularly as we approach local government elections.

“It was agreed that ward and local government congreses should remain while we only repeat the state one, which is fantastic by us,” he said.