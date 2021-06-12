ELDERS from Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru East have risen from a critical meeting in Owerri and passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hope Uzodimma whose efforts at bringing lasting peace to Imo State they said is commendable.

Operating under a Socio-Cultural Organization tagged ‘Council of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru East Supreme Elders Council,’ the elders who described Governor Uzodimma as their son, also lauded his achievements at ensuring there is lasting peace in their Federal Constituency devoid of youths restiveness.

The group in a communique signed by Hon. Uzoka Chukwuemeka and Hon. Justus Ojika, National Secretary and National Organising Secretary respectively, thanked the Governor for his support to ISOPADEC headed by another of their son as Managing Director, Chief Charles Orie, who they said has built a synergy between the State Government, the Commission and the Oil bearing Communities.

The group outrightly condemned the level of insecurity in Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general, and requested that urgent solution be proffered to tackle the situation.

They called on all, especially those who claimed to have been offended, to sheathe their sword and embrace peace in the interest of Imo State in particular and the Nation at large.

They appealed to Governor Uzodimma to create a Public Information Centre as a way of sharing information with the people of the State, “whereby he can be easily reached.”

Still on security, the elders appealed to the Governor to “convoke a pro-friendly security summit as a measure towards creating bridges between the security agencies, government and the people as a way of tackling insecurity.”

On Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), the elders appealed to the Governor to continue in his funding of the Commission through the creation of more people-oriented projects that can engage the youths meaningfully.

They seized the opportunity of their meeting to request Governor Uzodimma to draw the attention of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to the “visible marginalization of Imo State in the mainstream of empowerment, employment and projects allocation programmes in NDDC.”

Regardless, the elders appealed to the youth to embrace peace and shun violence by allowing dialogue and non-violent approaches in resolving issues.

“Imo is not known for killing, shedding of human blood or destruction of lives and properties but are rather known for hard work, industrialization and hospitality,” they recalled about Imo.

They therefore further called on all Imolites to let peace reign by working with the administration of Governor Uzodimma in his efforts to return peace to our dear State as well as to also support the Federal Government’s laudable programmes under President Mohammadu Buhari.