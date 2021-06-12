By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, June 10, 2021 Gov. Mai-Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has lauded the membership registration/ revalidation appeal committee of the party for a job well-done.

Buni said this when he received the report of the Committee on Thursday in Damaturu.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director General, press and media to the governor said this in a statement on Thursday in Damaturu.

Buni commended the committee for executing its duties with passion and loyalty to the party.

He assured that the leadership of the party would study the report and act quickly in the interest of the party.

“The party will also consider the recommendations made by the committee and issues raised based on their merits.

“We all have a responsibility in rebuilding and repositioning this party to remain Nigeria’s leading political party, ” he said.

Submitting the report, Chief Victor Giadom, Secretary to the Committee, commended the party for embarking on the exercise, saying it was a development that gave members a true sense of belonging.

“ The exercise has provided members of the party with the ownership of the party.

“Most of the complaints forwarded to the committee were minor issues, however, there is the need to look into the issues raised in Kwara, Ogun, Imo and Rivers,” Giadom said.