INEC calls for protection of government property in Ekiti

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

Ado-Ekiti, June 10, 2021 The Independent National Electoral Commission in Ekiti has called on residents of the state to ensure the protection of the commission ‘s offices and property in the state.

Dr Adeniran Tella, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, made the call during the visit of Mr Olagoke Olatoye, South-West Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), to the commission ‘s office in Ado-Ekiti

Tella, represented by Mr Taiwo Gbadegesin, Head, Voters Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, urged residents of the state to shun any act of violence that could truncate the nation’s nascent democracy.

He specifically advised youths to refrain from destructive acts and embrace peace, saying that incessant attacks on INEC property would not benefit anybody.

Tella also appealed to residents of Ekiti to allow democracy to thrive by ensuring that the slogan of “One Man, One Vote” come to play in any election.

“I advise the residents of the state to stop violence, vandalism and attacks on our offices or officials, because the property being destroyed in some parts of the country were provided through the tax payers’ money,” he said.

Tella also said that cancellation of elections in any state due to violent act would not be in favour of the people, saying that they would not have the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.

The resident electoral commissioner promised a more robust partnership between the commission and Newsmen.

He said there was already an existing relationship, adding that INEC in the state would be more committed to its partnership with the agency.

In his remarks, Olatoye solicited for more partnership with the commission in respect of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, especially in the area of voters education.

He promised that Newsmen would always support the commission through effective coverage of its activities.

