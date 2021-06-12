Saturday, June 12, 2021
    PDP dissolves Plateau exco, appoints caretaker committee

    By Emmanuel Oloniruha
    Abuja, June 10, 2021 The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the dissolution of Plateau State Executive Committee of the party.
    The party disclosed this in statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, on Thursday in Abuja.
    Akobundu said that the NWC also appointed a State Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the State for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from Thursday, June 10.
    The state caretaker committee is Chaired by Sen. Tunde Ogbeha and Hon. Patrick Ogbu, as Secretary.
    The members are Kunsi Ndayako, Michael Dapialong, Pam Davou, Emmanuel Go’ar, Istifanus Mwansat, Mr Ishaku Chuntai, Jacob Adikaba, Akims James and Gregory Yenlong
    Akobundu advised all PDP leaders and critical stakeholders to be guided accordingly.

