PDP scribe rate youths, women participation in politics high

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, June 11, 2021 (NAN) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described youths and women as critical base and the strength of the party.

The PDP National Secretary, Sen. Umar Tsauri, stated this when he received members of the northern youths group on the platform of “Saraki is Coming”, who staged a peaceful solidarity rally for Sen. Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday after the rally, Tsauri appealed to youths and women to support the party to victory at all levels, urging them to make use of their voter cards to return PDP in 2023.

“We in the PDP are very proud of the youths and we shall make sure that we give youths a level playing field.

“As young people, you voted the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in 2015. This time around, come to support PDP to make a choice of the right person who will lead Nigeria to the greatest height.

“PDP is proud of our youths. Our base is the youths and women. We shall make sure that we provide the needed platform to support the youths,’’ Tsauri said.

Tsauri pledged that PDP would offer level playing ground to all qualified person in 2023 by conducting credible convention and primaries.

“If you saw what happened in 2018, we were able to conduct the best convention in Africa.

“We had 13 aspirants that contested and none of the people who lost at the convention left the party.

“This time around, we are not only going to maintain that kind of congress, we will improve on it,” Tsauri said.

President of the Youths group, Umar Kazaure, speaking earlier on behalf of the group, said they were at the PDP National Secretariat to commend the party leadership for finding former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki worthy to chair the party National Reconciliation Committee, where he was now doing a great job.

According to Kazaure, the ongoing reconciliation efforts will make the party come out stronger and victorious in 2023.

He said that Nigeria needs leaders with such quality possessed by Saraki in 2023 to address challenges facing the country.

Kazaure apologised to Saraki for not heeding to his advice during the 2019 general elections, adding that “we now realised that he meant well for the country.

