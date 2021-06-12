PDP urges Ondo govt to shelve N2bn governor’s lodge project

By Ojo Oluwafemi

Akure, June 10, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Ondo State government to shelve its plans to build a new governor’s lodge at the cost of N2 billion in the interest of the state.

Mr Fatai Adams, the state PDP Chairman said this when he spoke with newsmen at the state party secretariat in Akure on Thursday.

Adams expressed concern over mass resignation of doctors in the state due to poor remuneration.

“We are seriously alarmed by the unfortunate resignation of over 109 doctors from the state public service over the inability of the government to pay their due salaries and hazard allowances as at when due.

“I’m sure you will all recall that Ondo State was the destination for medical tourism in the South West because of the first class service delivery found here under the PDP administration.

“According to the Nigerian Medical Association records, no medical house officer has been employed by the state government since 2019, a situation that is responsible for the poor services rendered in the hospitals.

“The present administration has a backlog of unpaid salaries of workers, it is proposing to build a N2 billion new governor’s lodge in Akure. This is not only ridiculous but the surest evidence that the government has completely lost direction,” he said.

Adams added” “Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Oluwarotimi Akeredeolu’s predecessor built a very befitting governor’s Lodge in 2013, a few years before Akeredolu assumed the reins of government.

“To spend N2 billion of tax payers money on another lodge at this time is the height of callousness and wastefulness,” he said.

