Registration: APC members true owners of party – Secretary

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, June 9, 2021 Mr Victor Giadom, Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration and Revalidation Appeal Committee, says the registration exercise has made the party’s members its true owners.

He made the remark in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while presenting the committee’s report on the exercise to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee(CECPC).

Giadom commended the party for embarking on the exercise, saying it was a development that gave members a true sense of belonging.

He added that most of the complaints forwarded to the committee were minor issues, but said that there was the need for the party’s leadership to look into the issues raised in Kwara, Ogun, Imo and Rivers States.

Buni, in his response, commended the committee for executing its duties with passion and commitment to the party.

He gave assurance that the party’s leadership would carefully study the report and act quickly on it in the interest of the party.

“The party will consider the recommendations made by the committee and every issue raised based on their merits.

“We all have a responsibility in rebuilding and repositioning this party to remain Nigeria’s leading political party,” Buni as said.

The APC registration appeal committee was inaugurated in April to consider complaints from members on the conduct of its nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.