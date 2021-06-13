In the just concluded week, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) suspended their two-month-old strike action which was embarked upon to press for the implementation of financial autonomy for State Judiciaries and Legislatures.

The strike was suspended based on the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed between the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the judicial workers amid the intervention by the National Judicial Council and other stakeholders.

According to the National President of PASAN, Mr. Mohammed Usman, the workers suspended the strike to allow the Governors in states where there are no structures to commence the financial autonomy to establish it.

In line with the MOA, the Governors were given grace period of 45days to put structures in place and commence implementation of the agreement to avert another strike action.

In order to ensure implementation of the MOA, the NJC set up a five- man Committee to monitor the process.

In another development, the World Bank increased its level of optimism for Nigeria’s economy as it raised the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection to 1.8% for the year 2021 (higher than its earlier growth projection of 1.10%).

The Washington-based institution in its June 2021 Global Economic Prospect hinged its positive forecast on the expectation that crude oil prices would remain relatively high and that Nigerian Government was effecting structural reforms as well as market-based exchange rate management.

We expect the State Governments to put in place structures to make the judiciary financial autonomous in line with the principle of separation of powers expected in a democracy as this should result in improved administration of justice in the country.

We hope this same principle will be extended to local governments which are currently under the yoke of their respective State governors – a situation that has contributed to rampant maladministration and underdevelopment throughout the country.

Meanwhile, we feel that the World Bank’s 1.8% GDP growth projection may be an optimistic position as infrastructural deficit and insecurity still remain critical challenges to business operations in the country.