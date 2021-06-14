Kwara govt partners RMRDC to boost soya beans production

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, June 14, 2021 The Kwara Government is ready to partner individuals and corporate bodies in developing the agricultural sector in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hajia Maryam Mohammed, stated this while receiving bags of improved seeds of soya beans donated by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in Ilorin on Monday.

Mohammed said that the partnership would greatly compliment the state government’s strides in repositioning the agricultural sector, saying that it would also assist in boosting soya beans production and enhancing farmers’ productivity.

The permanent secretary lauded RMRDC and called for more partnership in tree crops production, especially shea butter to improve the economy of the state and mitigate the effects of deforestation.

Presenting the farm inputs, the State Coordinator, RMRDC, Mrs Olufunke Adewumi, said the agency was saddled with the responsibility of encouraging development and optimal utilisation of local raw materials as inputs for indigenous industries.

Adewumi said that the programme was tagged ‘boosting’ to boost agricultural raw materials in the state.

She said that the agency was working against the scarcity of some crops due to their usefulness, not only for human consumption but also for local industries.