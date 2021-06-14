Mixta Real Estate quotes N1.02bn CP on FMDQ

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, June 14, 2021 The FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd. has approved the quotation of Mixta Real Estate Plc’s N1.02 billion Series 36 Commercial Papers (CP) Issuance on its platform.

FMDQ disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

The statement noted that the offer was approved by FMDQ under the company’s N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

According to the statement, the admission of the CP on FMDQ Exchange, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank – a Registration Member (Quotation), serves to re-affirm FMDQ Exchange’s efforts in boosting investor confidence and reinventing the Nigerian CP market.

The statement noted that Mixta Real Estate Plc, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a leading real estate development company with a strong track record, diverse real estate portfolio and operations.

The activities span the residential, commercial and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

Also, the statement explained that FMDQ Exchange remained committed to articulating and pioneering innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse.