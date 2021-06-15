APC working harder to reclaim Oyo from PDP in 2023- Folarin

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, June 15, 2021 Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State is now stronger to reclaim the state from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) government in 2023.

Folarin made the assertions on Tuesday, while receiving members of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Olorunsogo, Irepo Local Government area of the state in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is now the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

The ZLP in the state had on March 2, at its enlarged meeting, collapsed its structures throughout the state to join APC.

Folarin had led some party chieftains to receive no fewer than seven thousand members of the ZLP to the APC.

Folarin assured leadership of the defecting party that both the old and new members of the APC have equal rights.

“We will do our best to strengthen the party and take the message of this party to the betrayed, maltreated and aggrieved members of the ruling PDP.

“Even, as you are just joining us, we have accepted you as part and parcel of APC, and we will not discriminate against you.

“On behalf of all our leaders, I assure you that you will not regret joining the APC.

“We shall work together like brothers and sisters to ensure that APC is greater than what it is now in Oyo State,” he said.

Folarin commended the new members for their decision to join what he called “the progressive train”.

He assured them that the party would do its best to give them a sense of belonging.

Folarin said that all the party governorship aspirants have the capacity to lead the state.

The senator, then implored the new members to show commitment and give their best to ensure rancour-free party congresses, and ensure victory for the party in 2023 elections.

In his remarks, Alhaji Kolawole Yunus, the ZLP Chairman in the Council, said they had tested the two major political parties in the state,before joining APC in compliance with the “Samonda Declaration”.

Yunus added that members of ZLP in Irepo decided to move to APC enmasse due to inability of Gov. Seyi Makinde to honour the 2019 coalition agreement.

