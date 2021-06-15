APGA disowns, dismisses NEC meeting sacking Oye as National Chairman

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, June 15, 2021 The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has disowned the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, where the leadership of Dr Victor Oye was purportedly sacked.

Tex Okechukwu, National Publicity Secretary of APGA said this in a Statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

He dismissed the purported convention as political hatchet job.

Naija247news reports that a faction of the party on Tuesday in Abuja, announced the sacking of Oye as the chairman of the party for alleged anti-party activities, gross misconduct and conduct capable of bringing the party’s image to disrepute, among others.

The group subsequently announced Chief Jude Okeke as acting National Chairman.

The group also nullified the disqualification of five aspirants for the governorship election in Anambra and extended the sales of nomination form till July 1.

In a 10 paragraph disclaimer, the Publicity Secretary said there was no time the national chairman convened a NEC meeting of the party or any other meeting of the party for that matter as he only had the power to do so.

He said according to the Supreme Court, only the National Convention of a political party could remove the national chairman of a registered political party

“Our attention has been drawn to a national live TV broadcast where a band of political buccaneers under the guise of NEC APGA purportedly announced the suspension of Oye and some national officers of the party.

“We wish to state as follows; that the so-called Okeke and his cohorts are not officers or financial members of our great party and therefore, do not have any powers to speak on behalf of the party.

“That in accordance with Article 13 of the constitution of APGA 2019, only the national chairman of the party can convene meetings of NWC, NEC and National Convention. As we write, no such meeting had been convened.

That the so-called NEC meeting was a political hatchet job to create undue tension in the party and misdirect our teeming members. But it was dead on arrival.

“That the leadership of APGA under Oye is intact and working assiduously to deliver on its governorship primary in Anambra, scheduled for June 23,” he stated.

Okechukwu said every legal option would be explored to hunt down those breeding disaffection in APGA and bring them to book.

According to him, we are determined to bring the full weight of the law to bear on mischiefs and their sponsors who are bent on causing disaffection among our members.

“Law enforcement agents have been placed on full alert to deal ruthlessly with anybody fomenting trouble in the party, as APGA remains a peaceful, law-abiding party where peace, justice and equity prevail.

We urge millions of our supporters to ignore the rantings of the rabble rousers and go about their businesses without fear of molestation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Oye had in an interview with the NAN said there was no crisis in the party and that he remained substantive chairman.

According to Oye , the purported swearing-in of another chairman is an unnecessary distraction.

“I am the valid and substantive chairman of APGA, only the National Working Committee has the power to elect and swear in a National Chairman.

”My rumoured removal is just an unnecessary distraction by people who do not exist.”

Oye said APGA under his leadership was focused on conducting transparent primaries on June 23, haven successfully sold nomination forms, screened aspirants and made the result public..

Related