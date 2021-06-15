Congress: Folarin meets APC stakeholders in Oke-Ogun, appeals for peace

By Ibrahim Abdulazeez

Saki (Oyo State), June 15, 2021 The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Sen. Teslim Folarin, on Tuesday, appealed for peace among APC members in the state, ahead of the forthcoming congresses and national convention of the party.

Folarin made the call during his meeting with APC stakeholders in Saki, Saki West Local Government Area.

Naija247news reports that Oke-Ogun zone in Oyo North Senatorial District of the state comprises 10 council areas.

Folarin emphasised the need for party members to be united and focused, ahead of the congresses and convention.

The three-time lawmaker, while urging APC leaders to be conscious of utterances and actions capable of polarising the party, preached peace and harmony before, during and after the congresses.

“We can’t afford to be divided; we can’t afford to be distracted at this critical time in our state and indeed our country.

“The people of Oyo State are looking up to us to rescue them from this calamitous administration.

“We can’t afford to fail them; we can’t afford to let them down; we must rise to the occasion.

“The time table is out and we must have dialogue and reach compromises to elect our new executives at all levels.

“All our aspirants for various posts are capable. All that is required is for us to put our house in order. Please let us deliver Oyo State to our people,” he said.

NAN reports that the senator, who had visited seven council areas within the zone, was well received by party faithful.

NAN also recalls that Folarin, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, was accompanied on the tour by Alhaji Mufutau Gbayawu, Alhaji M. K. O. Olaoye and Alhaji Kamorudeen Akilapa.

Others were: Alhaji Audu Marafa, Alhaji Waheed Akinleye, Chief Lowo Obisesan, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, Mr Kayode Adanla, Akeem Akogun, a former House of Assembly Chief Whip, Mr Murphy Adigun and Mr Biliaminu Ogundele.

