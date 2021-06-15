By Adekunle Williams

Ikeja, June 15, 2021 Lagos lawmakers have passed a resolution, urging the National Assembly to ensure true federalism and establishment of state police in the proposed constitutional amendment.

The resolution was passed during plenary on Tuesday after a motion titled ‘ Nigeria’s 22 years of Democracy and Call for True Federalism’, was moved by Sentoji David.

David, representing Badagry Constituency II, in his motion, said the return to democracy and sustainability of civil rule in the last 22 years was a product of conscientious struggle of the fallen and living heroes and heroines.

The lawmaker added that June 12 would remain relevant and important in the country being the date when the freest and fairest election was held in the history of Nigeria.

David, however, regretted that despite the enthronement of democracy and its benefits, the country was still bedevilled with a lot of challenges.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the 22 years of unbroken democracy was worth celebrating.

Obasa said it gave the people the right to elect their leaders and saluted those who fought and others who died in the struggle.

He said: “We must commend the president for the Executive Order 10 and the June 12 Democracy Day. We must also commend the National Assembly for playing their roles in deepening our democracy”.

“We still have a lot to do that we cannot claim that all is well after 22 years. Democracy is a wholesale package.

“We will continue to call for state police until the states are given their own police. The community police is not effective and not the same as state police that the people are yearning for.

“By restructuring, the economy can be managed perfectly. Each state will handle their own economic distribution. Restructuring will help in addressing the current agitations and the insecurity,” he said.

Contributing, Lukmon Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 2), said that in the current constitution amendment by the National Assembly, Lagos State should be given a special status among the federating units.

Olumoh added that resources should be controlled by states rather than the federal government.

Speaking, AbdulSobur Olawale (Mushin 2), described the 22 years of Nigeria democracy as a journey of ups and downs.

Olawale further said that there was need to amend the exclusive list of the constitution so as to empower the states to have their own police service.

The Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, in his contribution, said the country was yet to get her democracy right, adding that the poor practice of true federalism was responsible for creating secession agitations across the country.

Agunbiade added that those agitating for self determination felt marginalised and uncared for under the current government, adding that the review of the constitution should be done to address the yearnings of the people.

