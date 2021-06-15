St. Gregory De Great Catholic Church, Ubahuekem, Ihiala in Anambra state has intervened to save Mrs Chioma Asomugha from undergoing a harmful widowhood practice under duress.

Asomugha had on Sunday alleged that the brothers of Charles, her late husband, said she must drink the water to prove that she was not responsible for her husband’s demise

The widow, who stated that she lived with her late husband in Lagos before his death, however, added that she would not do it.

“I have four children with my husband and we lived at Ajangbadi in Ojo area of Lagos before his demise,” she had said.

“The burial is fixed for Monday, June 14, but since we came home for the burial, the relatives of my husband forced me out of my matrimonial home.

“They insisted that before I will be allowed to come in, I will drink the water used in bathing my late husband’s corpse.”

According to NAN, the development generated a serious feud on Monday during the deceased burial mass, which took place in his compound.

The Parish Priest of the church, Rev. Fr. Virginus Udemba, said it took the intervention of the church and leadership of the village to bring the situation under control for the burial to take place.

“We had a busy Sunday deliberating on the matter before we were able to achieve some peace, which enabled us to conduct the burial mass and interment this morning.

“During our meeting, we found out that the relatives, who wanted to enforce an ancient tradition on the widow contributed nothing toward Charles’ treatment, while he was“But thank God that we were able to talk sense into them and, at the end, both the widow and her husband’s brothers participated in the dust-to-dust ritual,” Udemba said.

said the main task before the mediation team after the burial was to ensure that the future of the four children from the marriage did not suffer.