How Four Men Died After Using Generator Inside A Well In Delta Community

The corpses of four young men who died after suffocating inside a well in the Aniocha South Local Government Area in Delta State have been retrieved by residents of the community.

The young men who were said to be residents of Igbeani/Onicha Okpe in Ubulu Uku, had initially entered the empty well to wash it.

They reportedly died after lowering a power generating set, supporting it with a ladder, into the empty well.

They got suffocated after some minutes by the smoke coming out from the generator set coupled with high heat level, and an insufficient level of oxygen to sustain the pressure, while they were still inside the well.

In an attempt to rescue the two men, two other men who also entered the well died in the process after getting stuck in the well.

The remains of the four young men have been deposited at the nearest morgue and investigations are ongoing.