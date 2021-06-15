Tuesday, June 15, 2021
More
    Cover Story

    How Four Men Died After Using Generator Inside A Well In Delta Community

    By Anene Peters, Editor Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Anene Peters, Editor Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
    Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

    The corpses of four young men who died after suffocating inside a well in the Aniocha South Local Government Area in Delta State have been retrieved by residents of the community.

    The young men who were said to be residents of Igbeani/Onicha Okpe in Ubulu Uku, had initially entered the empty well to wash it. 

    They reportedly died after lowering a power generating set, supporting it with a ladder, into the empty well.

    They got suffocated after some minutes by the smoke coming out from the generator set coupled with high heat level, and an insufficient level of oxygen to sustain the pressure, while they were still inside the well.

    In an attempt to rescue the two men, two other men who also entered the well died in the process after getting stuck in the well.

    The remains of the four young men have been deposited at the nearest morgue and investigations are ongoing.

     

    Previous articleCentral African Republic Prime Minister set Resign
    Next articleHow Church Intervention Saved Nigerian Widow From In-laws Insisting She Must Drink Water Used To Wash Her Late Husband
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com