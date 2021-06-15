Tuesday, June 15, 2021
    Kano state government approves N2.5bn for procurement of mass transit buses

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    By Bosede Olufunmi
    Kano, June 14, 2021 The Kano State Government has approved N2.5 billion for the purchase of Mass Transit Buses to ease the movement of people in the state.
    Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje disclosed this on Monday in Kano during an interactive session with newsmen to mark Democracy Day.

    According to him, “the purchase will be done through the Public Private Partnership (PPP). We have identified some routes which will be designated for the buses.”

    Ganduje said that the government is trying to introduce the mass transit system in addition to a light rail project, for which it has signed an agreement with a private company for the construction.

    “We have appealed to the Federal Government and a Chinese bank and they have approved a loan for the light rail project,” he said.

    The governor also said that foundation stone for the light rail project would be laid before the end of 2021.

    “It will take a long process and the incoming governor will continue from where we stopped,: he said

