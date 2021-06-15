Tuesday, June 15, 2021
    Nigerians Are neglectful, Says Buhari

    By Anene Peters, Editor Naija247news
    President Muhammadu Buhari has described some Nigerians as ungrateful for failing to appreciate that his administration is doing so much with little resources.

    Buhari disclosed this on Friday evening during an interview aired on NTA.

    The President slammed Nigerians, saying they are very forgetful of the achievements of his regime in the last six years.

    He said, “Nigerians, I think, are very forgetful. I am very pleased that the majority of Nigerians think that this administration, under the circumstances, are doing their best but people who misappropriated funds are elected members, either at state or federal level.

    “You can accuse them or try to prove that when they were elected members of the House of Reps and they are given ministries and so on, they had only one house and maybe a wife but now they have several houses may be in Abuja, maybe in Lagos, so, rarely, if you try to work out their legitimacy limit, viz-a-viz their expenditure, they will be exposed.”

