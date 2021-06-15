PDP is focused to take over Anambra – state Chairman

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, June 14, 2021 The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, says the party remains focused to take over the state in the upcoming governorship poll.

Nwobu said this in an interview with journalists in Awka on Tuesday, adding that he would not be distracted by those trying to destabilise the party in the state.

He lauded the National Executive Committee of the party for organising successful ward congresses in the state.

He described the success of the exercise as a sure step to the party’s free, fair and credible primary election.

“We want to conduct our primary election, where party people will freely vote and produce a candidate that will be acceptable to Anambra people at the Nov. 6 poll.

“This is not time for distractions. We are focused on taking over government from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The party has shortchanged millions of Anambra people in terms of governance.

Nwobu said he remained the valid chairman of PDP in Anambra, having emerged from a valid process that was upheld by a Federal High Court in its May 24, 2018 judgment.

He said the judgment had not been reversed by any higher court and was “unfazed by any court judgment”, which purportedly removed him.

“My leadership is still subsisting, no superior court has set that judgment aside and a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot do that.

“Our team of legal experts is taking care of that. The decision to appeal will be advised,” the PDP chairman said.

NAN reports that Chief Chukwudi Umeaba at the weekend announced that he had taken over the party in the state as the Acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

Umeaba, who announced the suspension of the ward congresses, said his action was predicated on the judgment of an Abuja Federal High Court.

According to him, the judgment delivered on June 9, nullified the process that produced Nwobu’s leadership.

