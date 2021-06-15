Tuesday, June 15, 2021
More
    EnergyOil & Gas

    SPDC reports 51 leaks in N/Delta this year

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Nathan Nwakamma
    Yenagoa, June 15, 2021 Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) says it has so far recorded 51 leaks from its oil production activities in the Niger Delta in 2021.
    According to data obtained by journalists from the oil firm’s website on Tuesday, 44 of the spill incidents were traced to sabotage by vandals.
    The firm said that seven of the leaks were caused by operational factors.
    “In May, eight spills which discharged 253.07 barrels of SPDC’s bonny light crude blend into environment.
    “Of the eight spills recorded, six were caused by sabotage whereas two were from operational factors,’’ it said.
    The data also showed that operational spills accounted for 6.07 barrels of the 253.07, while sabotage accounted for 247 barrels.
    It said that in 2020, 159 spills were reported with sabotage responsible for 140 incidents, while operational factors were responsible for 19.
    It added that 190 spills were recorded in 2019 with sabotage responsible for 183 incidents, while operational causes accounted for seven spills.

    Previous articleAPC working harder to reclaim Oyo from PDP in 2023- Folarin
    Next articleG7 devt. finance institutions, others to invest $80bn into African businesses
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com