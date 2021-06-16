By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, June 16, 2021 The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), an NGO has urged Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to investigate the current drop in standard quantity of some manufactured household consumer goods in the country.

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call on Wednesday in Enugu while speaking with newsmen.

Okereafor described the subtle lowering of quantity of some manufactured household consumer goods as “disturbing and deceit’’.

He said that the worst set of manufactured goods in this category included daily need household items, beverages and others.

According to him, notwithstanding the gradual higher cost of goods, especially manufactured goods; the quantities of some of the goods have been tampered with by further subtle reduction in quantity within a stretch of time.

“PSM has recently monitored and verified after series of complaints from members of the public the continuous stylish and subtle extortion of Nigerians even when they pay higher prices for goods due to current inflation rate.

“PSM has observed with disappointment the level of reduction of quantity of manufactured goods, especially packaged household consumer goods that have continued to drop in measures in terms of centilitres, grams and tonnes.

“Basic and internationally accepted standards for quantity in tea beverages, soft drinks and others have been tampered with in a subtle way,’’ he said.

The PSM boss also called on SON to stamp its regulatory authority on this ugly development in the best interest of Nigerian masses.

“Agreed, we have to pay more due to inflation; but Nigerians must get value for money by getting right quantity as well as quality of any product,’’ he said.

