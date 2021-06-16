Jagaban is not dead, he’s hale and hearty

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not dead contrary to rumours flying around the country.

Social media have been awash with rumours of Tinubu’s death. He was reported to have died in Dubai according to the rumours.

Some fake online news platforms have been feasting on the story of the purported death of Tinubu.

Naija247news can authoritatively confirm that the Jagaban is not dead. He is hale and hearty contrary to reports outside there.

We gathered that he indeed travelled to Dubai for medical treatment and is said to be on his way back to Lagos.