Wednesday, June 16, 2021
More
    AfricaInvestment

    LME to donate $1.7 mln to responsible sourcing projects in Africa

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Adds comment

    LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it will donate $1.7 million to the charities Pact and the Impact Facility to fund two responsible sourcing projects in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    The projects will focus on tackling child labour and children’s rights issues in mining communities.

    Pact, with its expertise in artisanal and small-scale mining, will undertake a three-year project in the central and copper-belt provinces of Zambia.

    The Impact Facility, a sustainability organisation, will undertake a three-year project to reduce the number of children working in mines by providing support to existing schools in Congo, encouraging attendance and raising the quality of care for students.

    (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

    Previous articleEthiopia’s economy seen expanding 8.7% in 2021/22 -budget speech
    Next articleWe’ll deliver six-lane Ijebu-Lekki-Epe highway project first quarter 2022 says Sanwo-Olu
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com