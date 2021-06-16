Governor Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated the Imo State version of the Steering Committee on Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES)

The NG-CARES is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria with assistance from the World Bank to mitigate the effect of COVID- 19 on the rural economy using CSDP, Fadama and Bank of Industry platforms.

The programme is aimed at restoring the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable, maintaining food security and facilitating the recovery of Small and mMedium Enterprises (SME’s).

This Federal Government programme implemented across the 36 states of the federation, with states encouraged to domesticate it.

On Tuesday Governor Uzodimma inaugurated the Committee with members drawn from critical ministries and agencies of Government to drive the programme.

The Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite serves as the State Focal Person and Chairman of the State Steering Committee.

During the inauguration, Governor Uzodimma admonished the members to work in synergy to ensure the realisation of the set goals for the programme.

He harped on the need to keep to the rules of partnership on global interventions, warning that government will not tolerate unnecessary interference and lack of proper coordination.

The members of the steering committee are drawn from:

Ministry of finance Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Groups Ministry of Commerce & Industry Ministry of Works Ministry of Information Ministry of Transport Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources Ministry of Livestock Development Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs D.G Bureau for the coordination of Donor Assisted Projects Ministry of Water Resources Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition Ministry of Sanitation & Hygiene The Technical Head, IMO STATE NG – CARES Coordination unit