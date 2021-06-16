Wednesday, June 16, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Uzodimma Inaugurates Imo State COVID-19 Action and Economic Stimulus Programme Steering Committee

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    0
    1

    Must read

    Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Governor Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated the Imo State version of the Steering Committee on Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES)

    The NG-CARES is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria with assistance from the World Bank to mitigate the effect of COVID- 19 on the rural economy using CSDP, Fadama and Bank of Industry platforms.

    The programme is aimed at restoring the livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable, maintaining food security and facilitating the recovery of Small and mMedium Enterprises (SME’s).

    This Federal Government programme implemented across the 36 states of the federation, with states encouraged to domesticate it.

    On Tuesday Governor Uzodimma inaugurated the Committee with members drawn from critical ministries and agencies of Government to drive the programme.

    The Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy, Dr. Doris Uzoka Anite serves as the State Focal Person and Chairman of the State Steering Committee.

    During the inauguration, Governor Uzodimma admonished the members to work in synergy to ensure the realisation of the set goals for the programme.

    He harped on the need to keep to the rules of partnership on global interventions, warning that government will not tolerate unnecessary interference and lack of proper coordination.

    The members of the steering committee are drawn from:

    1. Ministry of finance
    2. Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics
    3. Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Groups
    4. Ministry of Commerce & Industry
    5. Ministry of Works
    6. Ministry of Information
    7. Ministry of Transport
    8. Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources
    9. Ministry of Livestock Development
    10. Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
    11. D.G Bureau for the coordination of Donor Assisted Projects
    12. Ministry of Water Resources
    13. Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition
    14. Ministry of Sanitation & Hygiene
    15. The Technical Head, IMO STATE NG – CARES Coordination unit
    Previous articleMTNN lifts trading on NGX by 0.15%
    Next articleNCoS: Interior Minister Aregbesola ‘Prematurely’ Retires 7 ACGs of Prison Service
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com