Lagos, June 16, 2021 Zenith Bank Plc has been named as the Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2021 by the Ethical Boardroom for the second consecutive year.

Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Onyeagwu said that the award was in recognition of the bank’s adherence to global best practices and institutionalisation of corporate governance.

Onyeagwu said: “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to quality, accountability, fairness and transparency in our engagement with all stakeholders.

“It is also an affirmation of the bank’s professionalism, ethical conduct and sustenance of global best practices and standards which is attributable to the joint collaboration of the management aond staff.

“This award comes on the heels of several awards and recognitions that have come the way of bank in recent times for its track record of excellent performance and commitment to global best practices.”

Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020.

It was also voted as Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and 2021, and Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2020 by the Ethical Boardroom, among many others.

