Aviation: Kwara State Govt woos investors

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, June 17, 2021 The Kwara Government on Thursday urged genuine entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

The government pledged to provide enabling environment for businesses to strive.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made these remarks at the inaugural glught of Air Peace at the Ilorin International Airport.

The aircraft with registration number 5N/BQR, was received by the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, on behalf of AbdulRazaq

The aircraft which had some passengers on board and scheduled to land the airport at 8.55 a.m, however taxied down at 11 a.m due to a minor technical hitch, officials explained.

AbdulRazaq said the arrival of the flight to the state would assist rapid transformation being embarked upon by his administration in all the sectors of the economy.

According to him, the state government is embarking on an investment programme aimed at eliminating poverty and further improve business activities.

The governor assured the management of the airline of presence of security and a conducive atmosphere to transact business without hindrance.

He said that the state had registered its presence in national and international diary as s centre of business, technology and other human endeavours.

AbdulRazaq assured the management of the airline of the support of the state government.

”I want to assure you that Air Peace will not regret adding Kwara to your routes since the state is the most peaceful state in North Central Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, said the inaugural flight to Ilorin signified the provision of more network options and connectivity for the people in the middle belt region.

He described it as a momentous feat as the company would be operating daily flights into Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja.

Onyema who spoke through the Safety Manager of the company, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, said Air Peace has been ensuring strategic and consistent routes network expansion driven by the company’s unwavering resolve to plug the gaps in the country’s air travel.

He said that Air Peace is working to interconnect various cities in the country and beyond to tremendously impact the country’s economic indices.

He called for the strengthening of the company’s partnership with the state government and other relevant stakeholders in the state

He assured the people and government of Kwara on the airline’s committiment on the provision of job opportunities for teeming unemployed youth and further boost of economic growth and development of the state.

The CEO expressed his gratitude to the state for giving an enabling environment to operate and solicited the cooperation of stakeholders in aviation sector for the success of the airline.

Mr Ezekiel Afolabi, the Vice President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, noted that Air Peace route to the state would boost tourism potentials across the 16 local government areas of the state.