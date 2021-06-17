Be unifier, Tinubu tells Gov. Akeredolu

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, June 17, 2021 As the Court of Appeal affirms victory for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the Ondo State Governorship Election, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu, has urged him to be a unifier.

In a congratulatory message to Akeredolu, Tinubu described the appellate court’s verdict as an emphatic and clear endorsement of the sound judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal.

“The Appeal Court decision stood for the vital proposition that the rule of law serves to protect the sovereign will of the people when expressed in free and honest elections.

“Congratulations to Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the Court of Appeal judgment affirming their overwhelming victory in the governorship election in the state.

“By this judgement, the appellate court clearly shows that Governor Akeredolu and Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa were the candidates who the people of Ondo chose to pilot their affairs for the next four years.

“The confidence the people repose in the Akeredolu administration has been well earned and should be wholly respected,” Tinubu said.

He urged Akeredolu to continue to do his utmost in the service of his state and for the welfare of all the therein.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), had exercised their constitutional rights by challenging the election results via a legal process.

“It is time to now place partisan politics on the shelf for the moment so that these former political contestants can join hands as much as possible for the good and development of Ondo State” he said.

Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, advised Akeredolu to provide an open door to all who sincerely would want to contribute to the wellbeing of the state.

“Once again, I rejoice with Governor Akeredolu, Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, our teeming APC members in Ondo and, indeed, the good people of the state over this court victory.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure dismissed the appeal filed by Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP against Akeredolu

Related