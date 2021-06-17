DSS assures Uzodimma of critical intelligence in Imo State

Operatives of the Director of State Services (DSS) in Imo State have assured Governor Hope Uzodimma that they are poised to provide critical intelligence that will help secure the state.

They made the promise on Thursday when Governor Uzodimma paid a working/familiarisation visit to the headquarters of the DSS in Owerri.

Director of State Services in Imo State, Dr. Wilcox Idaminabo who received the governor and his entourage maintained that they will double their efforts to provide critical intelligence as a way of reciprocating the Governor’s gesture of supporting the Service in all areas.

Dr. Idaminabo said that Governor Uzodimma was the first chief executive of the state to visit their office since it was relocated from Shell Camp.

In his response Governor Uzodimma described the DSS as dependable partners and a “radar for us to navigate.”

He lauded the operatives for rising to the ocassion of their statutory role despite the paucity of resources to function.

Governor Uzodimma who said he was at their office on familiarisation visit added that government appreciates all the sacrifices and efforts of the operatives, and that government’s relationship with them is that of partners in progress.

Governor Uzodimma urged the DSS to always count on the support of his government as they discharge their responsibility to the state.