FG begins airborne geophysical survey in Ogun June 21

By Yetunde Fatungase

Abeokuta, June 17, 2021 The Federal Government, through the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MINDIVER), says it will begin an Airborne Geophysical Survey in 19 states, including Ogun on June 21.

The MINDIVER is a World Bank assisted project under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Mr Dotun Ajibola, the Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for MINDIVER, made this known on Thursday in Abeokuta, when he led a team to visit the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Ajibola said the project, which is to determine accurate mineral locations in the state, would be carried out in 112 local government areas, and 19 states.

NAN reports that Ijebu North and Ijebu East have been marked for the survey in Ogun.

Ajibola said that the survey would be measuring minor variations in the earth magnetic field and gamma radiation in the soil of the designated locations.

He said it would equally discover the mineral deposits in each of the local government areas in order to create wealth for the people.

Ajibola said the project would begin on June 21 and run for eight months, calling on people in the local governments not to express fear as the survey would cause no harm.

“The focus of the project is to diversify the economy from just crude oil to mining and agriculture, which is one of the focus of the Federal Government.

“This will let us see the mineral deposits in every state and with this, we can easily bring in foreign investors.

“The mineral deposits are there because foreign investors don’t know they are there, so they can’t invest their money into it.

“When investors come, there will be employment and revenue generation,” he said.

Ajibola said the visit was to sensitise residents and locals of the chosen areas not to entertain any fear when the survey begins.

He said the airplanes that would be used would fly on a very low altitude which could heighten the fears and anxiety of the residents as a result of the security situation in the country.

In his remarks, Mr Afolabi Afuwape, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, expressed optimism that the project would not only expose the hidden wealth of the state, but also lead to economic development and jobs creation for youths.

The Chairmen of the selected local governments, Jaiyeola Yekeen, Ijebu North and Falujo Callistus, Ijebu East, expressed their readiness to offer full support to the Federal Government during execution of the project in the designated local government.