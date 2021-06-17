Thursday, June 17, 2021
More
    Cover StoryAnalysis

    IMF see Nigeria’s GDP grow 2.5%, Inflation decelerate 15.5%

    By Godwin Okafor
    0
    5
    PIC 8. NEW YAM AT MUDA LAWAL MARKET IN BAUCHI ON SUNDAY (12/8/12).

    Must read

    Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
    Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

    The Nigerian economy has started to gradually recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

    Following sharp output contractions in the second and third quarters, GDP growth turned positive in Q4 2020 and growth reached 0.5 percent (y/y) in Q1 2021, supported by agriculture and services sectors.

    Nevertheless, the employment level continues to fall dramatically and, together with other socio-economic indicators, is far below pre-pandemic levels.

    Inflation slightly decelerated in May but remained elevated at 17.9 percent, owing to high food price inflation.

    With the recovery in oil prices and remittance flows, the strong pressures on the balance of payments have somewhat abated, although imports are rebounding faster than exports and foreign investor appetite remains subdued resulting in continued FX shortage.

    The incipient recovery in economic activity is projected to take root and broaden among sectors, with GDP growth expected to reach 2.5 percent in 2021.

    Inflation is expected to remain elevated in 2021, but likely to decelerate in the second half of the year to reach about 15.5 percent, following the removal of border controls and the elimination of base effects from elevated food price levels.

    Tax revenue collections are gradually recovering but, with fuel subsidies resurfacing, additional spending for Covid-19 vaccines, and to address security challenges, the fiscal deficit of the Consolidated Government is expected to remain elevated at 5.5 percent of GDP.

    Downside risks to the near-term arise from further deterioration of security conditions, and the still uncertain course of the pandemic both globally and in Nigeria.

    Previous articleNigeria’s banking industry remained well-capitalized with NPLs contained, but…IMF says
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com