Thursday, June 17, 2021
    Notoriously Armed Bandits Storm Federal Government College Yauri Kebbi State

    By Naija247news, Nigeria
    Armed bandits have stormed Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi State, North-West Nigeria

    Naija247news gathered the bandits abducted some teachers, male and female students during the invasion and shot security personnel during the exchange of gunfire.

    The source said: “During the exchange of gunfire many students and staffs escaped while a mobile policeman was shot among others that were also injured.

    “The situation at Birnin Yauri is tensed as people are in a state of confusion.”

    Naija247news learnt that the heavily armed bandits on motorcycles came from neighbouring Rijau forest in Niger State.

