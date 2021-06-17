Yobe @30: Gov. Buni inaugurates 31-member jubilee committee

By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, June 17, 2021 Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe, on Thursday inaugurated a 31-member committee to organise activities marking the 30-year anniversary of the state creation.

Mala-Buni, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said the anniversary was imperative to showcase the tremendous achievements recorded since the creation of the state in the past three decades.

“You will recall that Yobe was created out of Borno State on August 27, 1991; by the then military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

“It is indeed an occasion of sober reflection on the great achievements and challenges of Yobe State since its creation 30 years ago,” he said.

The governor listed the term of reference of the committee to include the provision of guidelines for the anniversary and constitution of subcommittees.

The committee was also mandated to draft the anniversary speech, design list of projects to be commissioned and inspected as well as organise special prayer sessions for peace and stability, among others.

Naija247news reports that Gubana will serve as chairman of the committee with the Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Mirwa, as member.

Other members were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Wali, Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Barma Shettima, and Director General Press and Media Affairs to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, among others.

Related