21 ships discharge petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, June 18, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 21 ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk fertiliser, sodium sulphur, bulk salt, butane gas and petrol at the Lagos ports.

It added that it was expecting 16 others, laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from June 18 to 29.

The NPA made these known in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Ports Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contained frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, trucks, bulk gypsum, bulk fertiliser and container.

Meanwhile, another 17 ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, frozen fish, base oil, general cargo, soya bean oil and petrol.

Related