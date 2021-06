Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, a major player in Nigeria’s insurance sector has released its consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss for the first quarter ended 31st March 2021with group gross premium written growth by 45.47% to N8.112 billion from N5.577 billion in Q1 2020.

However, the group slipped into loss after tax of N1.975 billion from a profit of N931.798 million in Q1 2020.