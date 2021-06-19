Lagos, June 18, 2021 The turnover volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. on Friday rose by 37.53 per cent, as indices closed positive.

Specifically, a total of 220.64 million shares worth N2.53 billion exchanged in 2,952 deals.

This is in contrast with 160.44 million valued N1.39 billion achieved in 3,260 deals on Thursday.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock, accounting for 44.97 million shares worth N1.06 billion traded in 3,260 deals on Thursday.

Wema Bank came second with 21.73 million shares valued N11.95 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 15.29 million shares worth N112.19 million.

Transcorp sold 14.19 million shares N12.83 million, while Mansard Insurance 11.81 million shares valued N10.64 million.

Also, the market capitalisation increased by N18 billion or 0.09 per cent to close at N20.143 trillion from N20.125 trillion posted on Thursday.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index appreciated by 33.80 points to 38,648.91 against 38,615.11 achieved on Thursday.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the gainers’ table, gaining 9.84 per cent to close at 67k.

Regence Insurance followed with 8.70 per cent to close at 50k, while Royal Express garnered 5.88 per cent to close at 72k per share.

Unity Bank improved by 5.45 per cent to close at 58k per share.

Conversely, Mutual Benefits topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, shedding 8.16 per cent to 45k per share.

Courteville Business Solution trailed with 4.76 per cent to close at 20k, while AIICO Insurance dropped 2.68 per cent to N1.09 per share.

Japaul Gold decreased by 1.96 per cent to close at 50k, while Wapic Insurance declined by 1.72 per cent to close at 57k per share.

In all, 17 stocks recorded price appreciation in relative to nine laggards.

