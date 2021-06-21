Tuesday, June 22, 2021
    Custodian Investment targets 2.56% profit growth to N5.6b in Q3 2021

    By Idowu Peters
    Custodian Investment Plc, an investment holding company with significant interests in life and non-life insurance, pension fund has released its earnings forecast for the third quarter 2021 with profit after taxation projected to rise by 2.56% to N5.624 billion compared with N5.484 billion in Q3 2020.

    The company is also expecting its gross revenue to rise to N60.817 billion from N53.052 billion in Q3 2020.

    Cash and cash equivalents at the end is expected to drop to N5.148 billion from N6.839 billion at the beginning of the period.

