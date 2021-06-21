By Muhammad Nur

Kano, June 20, 2021 The Principality of Seborga has commended the efforts of the Kano State Government in developing the education sector, while expressing its interest to explore areas of economic interests with the State.

His Serene Highness, the Prince State- Nation of the Principality of Seborga, Prince Marcello Menegatto, made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, at the Government House, Kano.

Menegatto, who was accompanied by the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, informed the governor that they were in Kano on a trade mission and also to condole with the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, over the death of their mother.

The Prince, who commended the governor for his efforts in education, health and infrastructure , expressed his belief that Ganduje’s recent free and compulsory basic and post-basic education policy was timely and highly encouraging for the development of the state

He said that the Principality of Seborga would explore areas that would facilitate mutually beneficial relations with Kano, noting that Nigerians are very good and hardworking people.

“We have specialization in areas of digital economy, governance, health, humanitarian services and renewable energy.

” We want to assure you Sir, all the challenges in the country are surmountable with synergy with the economic mission of the State-Nation of Principality of Seborga,” he explained.

In his remarks, Ganduje thanked the Prince for the visit and restated his government’s determination to partner with the Principality of Seborga, particularly in area of Agriculture.

The governor also restated his administration’s commitment to develop health, education, infrastructure, as well as secure lives and property of the people.

He then informed the visiting prince that he would study areas in which the state could partner with Seborga and also visit the Principality.

Naija247news reports that the Principality of Seborga, with a population of 330, according to Wikipedia, is an independent state with its currency, flag, a royal family, and army, but that officially lies within Italy’s borders.