Royal Exchange slashes Q3 2021 profit forecast by 77.46%

Royal Exchange Plc has released its earnings forecast for the third quarter (Q3) ending 30 September 2021 to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) with gross written premium of N3.998 billion down from N12.716 billion projected for Q2 2021.

The profit after tax was also project to drop by 77.46% to N128.688 million from N570.917 million in Q2.

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of period is projected to rise slightly to N7.109 billion from N7.101billion at the beginning of the period.